Veterans' association installs flag and flagpole for 1st Lt Dwight Stevens

On Saturday, March 14, 2020 a new flag pole and flag were installed on WWII B-17 Pilot 1st Lt Dwight Stevens' property.The flag was first flown in Afghanistan by the Headquarters Company, 398th Engineer Battalion, Forward Deployed Base 46, on September 11, 2019 somewhere in northern Afghanistan.A presentation Certificate accompanied the flag.The work party was formed by MG Ray Coffey USAVR, and members of Shoreline American Legion Post 227, the Shoreline Veterans Association, and Student volunteers from Bothell High School.A light was installed at the base of the flagpole by electrician R. B. White so that the flag may be flown 24/7.