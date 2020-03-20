Veterans' association installs flag and flagpole for 1st Lt Dwight Stevens
Friday, March 20, 2020
|The work party prepares to raise the flag
on the newly installed flagpole
Story and photos by Jerry Pickard
On Saturday, March 14, 2020 a new flag pole and flag were installed on WWII B-17 Pilot 1st Lt Dwight Stevens' property.
|The work party salutes the flag
A presentation Certificate accompanied the flag.
|A light was installed so the flag can be flown
24 / 7. Dwight checks it out from the window
The work party was formed by MG Ray Coffey USAVR, and members of Shoreline American Legion Post 227, the Shoreline Veterans Association, and Student volunteers from Bothell High School.
|Dwight on his 95th birthday last May
A light was installed at the base of the flagpole by electrician R. B. White so that the flag may be flown 24/7.
