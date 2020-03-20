Metro and Sound Transit reduce scheduled runs

Friday, March 20, 2020


Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Metro will temporarily move to a Reduced Schedule starting Monday, March 23. 

This shift comes two days after Metro’s pre-scheduled Spring Service Change goes into effect on Saturday, March 21.

The Reduced Schedule is in response to reduced ridership since the emergence of COVID-19. 

These service reductions are also designed to maintain a resilient and sustainable transit system that’s able to keep our region moving every day and to ramp back up when this chapter closes.

Ridership is down almost 50% because of the number of businesses closing and sending employees home to work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check the schedules before going out to catch your ride.



