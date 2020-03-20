Seattle and King county Public Health case updates March 19, 2020

Friday, March 20, 2020



Public Health – Seattle and King County is reporting the following confirmed cases and deaths due to COVID-19 through 11:59 p.m. on 3/18/20.

693 confirmed cases (up 131 from yesterday)
60 confirmed deaths  (up 4 from yesterday)

These additional deaths include:

A man in his 60s, who died on 3/18
A woman in her 80s, who died on 3/14
A woman in her 90s, who died on 3/17 at Overlake Medical Center
A woman in her 70s, who died on 3/17 at Overlake Medical Center

Of the 60 deaths reported, 35 are confirmed to be associated with Life Care Center of Kirkland.



Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
