CHS Goes Virtual

Friday, March 20, 2020


Due to the pandemic, CHS is temporarily closed to the public starting this week until it is safe to re-open. 

We will continue to be operational during this difficult time, but we have moved to a remote working environment.

Staff will be available to answer phones and provide assistance when possible.

We realize that many people are feeling increased anxiety and depression, so CHS is still providing clinical services to our clients and others. Behavioral health assessments and therapy sessions will be provided using telehealth.

Unfortunately, this pandemic is causing us substantial business continuity issues, and we have had to cancel all parenting classes, Play and Learn groups, support groups, etc. until further notice.

For more updates about CHS programming, please check our webpage or Facebook page.


Posted by DKH at 3:51 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  