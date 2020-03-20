CHS Goes Virtual
Friday, March 20, 2020
Due to the pandemic, CHS is temporarily closed to the public starting this week until it is safe to re-open.
We will continue to be operational during this difficult time, but we have moved to a remote working environment.
Staff will be available to answer phones and provide assistance when possible.
We realize that many people are feeling increased anxiety and depression, so CHS is still providing clinical services to our clients and others. Behavioral health assessments and therapy sessions will be provided using telehealth.
Unfortunately, this pandemic is causing us substantial business continuity issues, and we have had to cancel all parenting classes, Play and Learn groups, support groups, etc. until further notice.
For more updates about CHS programming, please check our webpage or Facebook page.
0 comments:
Post a Comment