Scene on the Sound: Unidentified submarine

Friday, March 20, 2020

Photo by Jan Hansen

Tuesday morning at 10:45am, a submarine cruised through Puget Sound. Jan Hansen says "It’s difficult for me to identify submarines, but this is possibly WWII.  If this report belongs to the vessel going by this morning headed toward San Diego, then she was brought back into active status.


NO NAME (YRB 36)
(ex - YR 63)
REPAIR AND BERTHING BARGE (N-S-P)
VESSEL STATUS
Class:
YRB 36
UIC:
13133
Status:
Active, in service
Fleet:
Date Status Changed:
04/19/2007
Homeport:
Maintenance Category:
Berth:
Force:
Builder:
Naval Shipyard Mare Island
MILESTONE DATES
Award Date:
11/22/1943
Commission Date:
Keel Date:
10/24/1944
Inactivation Date:
Launch Date:
05/04/1945
Decommission Date:
Age (since Launch)
74.3
Years from Commission 
to Decommission:
Delivery Date:
01/15/1946
In-Service Date:
Age (since Delivery)
73.6
Out of Service Date:
Stricken Date:
PHYSICAL CHARACTERISTICS
Overall Length:
153 ft
Waterline Length:
150 ft
Extreme Beam:
36 ft
Waterline Beam:
34 ft
Max Navigational Draft:
6 ft
Draft Limit:
6 ft
Light Displacement:
530 tons
Full Displacement:
760 tons
Dead Weight:
230 tons
Hull Material:
Steel hull, steel superstructure.
No. of Propellers:
No. of Waterjets:
Propulsion Type:
Accommodations:
Officers:
1
Enlisted:
40
PROGRAM CHARACTERISTICS
Custodian:
COMPACFLT BERTHING & MESSING PROGRAM, PEARL HARBOR, HI
Planning Yard:
Puget Sound Naval Shipyard & IMF
Nuclear 
Planning Yard:
Ships Program Manager:
PMS 325
Comments:
Last Updated:
06/27/2018


