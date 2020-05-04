The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market opens Sunday, May 10









The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization celebrating its 20th anniversary of fostering real community in real space. Their continued success this season will help ensure they survive this very difficult year and enable both vendors and market alike to come back, hopefully stronger than ever, in years to come. In a time when many are struggling more than ever, the market also continues to support low-income neighbors through the locally funded Market Bucks food assistance program. (You can make a gift to support Market Bucks here.) The market also gladly accepts WIC and Senior Vouchers, SNAP benefits, and is now participating in the statewide SNAP Market Match program, providing SNAP recipients with a dollar-for-dollar match for their SNAP benefits up to $10 daily. So grab your shopping list (and face covering!) and come on down to the market this Sunday, 10-3!





Third Place Commons is located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155. All donations to the organization are fully tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.













In this difficult, topsy-turvy time, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a welcome source of sunshine, providing the community access to fresh, healthy market foods (including great organic options) while supporting the many wonderful farmers and vendors who rely on the market each year.