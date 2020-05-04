The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market opens Sunday, May 10
Monday, May 4, 2020
In the Coronavirus era, farmers markets have been declared by Governor Inslee as essential businesses like grocery stores. However, the market must undergo many changes to ensure the safety of all shoppers, vendors, volunteers, and staff before it can open.
After working closely with partners at the state, county, and local levels, the market has been redesigned in a new pared down format where physical distancing and a high level of sanitation can be maintained for everyone. The number one goal is to make sure the market is a safe place for you to do your weekly food shopping.
The great news is you’ll still be able to get all your farm-fresh produce, protein, and other favorite specialty items from your favorite market vendors! And yes, you can get your Mother’s Day flowers, too!
As of May 1st, both the State of Washington and King County have given the greenlight to flowers, just in time for Mother’s Day! (But please note, there will be pre-arranged bouquets only.)
The LFP Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons and it is your support that makes it possible. This week is a week of giving with #GivingTuesdayNow and GiveBIG back-to-back, the perfect chance to show your support for the market and your Commons community. If you love the market, please consider making a gift today here or at ThirdPlaceCommons.org.
When the market opens, expect it to look and feel very different. For the time being, the market must shift away from a community gathering space to the place where you do your quick in-and-out shopping.
A few of the changes you can expect to see:
- Fewer vendors will be at the market so that those who are there can spread out with more physical distance between them – and between shoppers.
- Many vendors will be offering pre-orders to minimize your time at the market. Check the Third Place Commons website for details. (A list will be uploaded and updated as details become available.)
- There will be a designated entrance and exit, and shopper entry will be controlled to eliminate crowding.
- Vendors and staff will be required to wear masks or face coverings. Shoppers will also be asked to wear face coverings.
- Social distancing will be enforced for all participants.
- Handwashing and hand sanitizer will be available.
In this difficult, topsy-turvy time, the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a welcome source of sunshine, providing the community access to fresh, healthy market foods (including great organic options) while supporting the many wonderful farmers and vendors who rely on the market each year.
Their continued success this season will help ensure they survive this very difficult year and enable both vendors and market alike to come back, hopefully stronger than ever, in years to come.
In a time when many are struggling more than ever, the market also continues to support low-income neighbors through the locally funded Market Bucks food assistance program. (You can make a gift to support Market Bucks here.)
The market also gladly accepts WIC and Senior Vouchers, SNAP benefits, and is now participating in the statewide SNAP Market Match program, providing SNAP recipients with a dollar-for-dollar match for their SNAP benefits up to $10 daily.
So grab your shopping list (and face covering!) and come on down to the market this Sunday, 10-3!
The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization celebrating its 20th anniversary of fostering real community in real space.
Third Place Commons is located in the Town Center at Lake Forest Park at 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park 98155. All donations to the organization are fully tax-deductible to the extent permitted by law.
