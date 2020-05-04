Case updates as of May 3, 2020

State of Washington

COVID-19 cases by sex and age group

State of Washington

Deaths by sex and age group

As of Sunday, May 3, 2020, the state of Washington has identified 15,185 known cases of COVID-19, including 182 in the last 24 hours.834 people in the state have died of the disease.In King county, there are 6,464 known cases. Two deaths in the past 24 hours bring the total deaths in the county to 458.Shoreline has 293 cases with 44 deaths.Lake Forest Park has 28 cases and 1 death.Comparing the two charts from the Department of Health, most of the diagnosed cases are in people 20 - 59 but most of the deaths are in the 60 plus age group. It is most pronounced in the 80+ group where 10% of the cases account for 53% of the deaths.