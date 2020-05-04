Sunsets Sunday
Monday, May 4, 2020
|Photo by Mary Igl
|Photo by Jan Hansen
It fascinates me that the sunsets look like an entirely different landscape from one minute to the next.
These photos were taken within a few minutes of each other. The cloud front and center still holds the same shape.
I thought I had them in time order because one seems to have more daylight but now I'm not sure.
I used to live in a place where the sunset was the high point of the day and everyone came out to silently watch the sun go down over the water. And now I live in such a place again.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment