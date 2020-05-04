Sunsets Sunday

Photo by Mary Igl

Photo by Jan Hansen

It fascinates me that the sunsets look like an entirely different landscape from one minute to the next.

These photos were taken within a few minutes of each other. The cloud front and center still holds the same shape.

I thought I had them in time order because one seems to have more daylight but now I'm not sure.

I used to live in a place where the sunset was the high point of the day and everyone came out to silently watch the sun go down over the water. And now I live in such a place again. 

--Diane Hettrick



