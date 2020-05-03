Support Students and Families in the Rotary 30-day Challenge
Sunday, May 3, 2020
Rotary is halfway through their 30-day Challenge Grant aimed at encouraging donations through Embrace Shoreline Schools for the purchase of Gift Cards to be distributed by the School-based Family Advocates to students/families in need.
The Challenge to the community was to donate to this flexible spending program and Shoreline Rotary would match your donation, dollar for dollar, up to a total of $5,500.
Last week, Lake Forest Park Rotary joined our Rotary Challenge putting up an additional $2,100 for a total of $7,600 Rotary dollars.
Click Embrace Shoreline Schools to donate! At this 1/2 way mark the community has stepped up and donated $7,823.67!! There is also an additional $1,125 that will be directed to Embrace Shoreline when the Shoreline Rotary Foundation issues its final check.
The Rotary Challenge goes through May 15th.
Donate today and have a direct impact on the lives of those needing a little extra support during this difficult time. Your donation matters!
We hope to reach $20,000 by the final day!
