COVID-19 cases in state passes 15,000 - but don't hesitate to go to the ER

Sunday, May 3, 2020

In King county, most of the cases are in the 20-59 age range
and most of the deaths are in the 70 and above group


As of May 2, 2020 over 15,003 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in the state. The number is certainly higher than that because of the number of people infected who recovered at home and the number of deaths that were not yet diagnosed or were attributed to other causes.

366 cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hour period.

830 of our citizens have died as a result of the disease.

King county, still the hardest hit area of the state, accounted for 100 of those new cases and 7 deaths.

King county has had a total to date 6507 cases and 456 deaths.

Shoreline stands at 295 cases, with 43 deaths.
Lake Forest Park has 29 cases and 1 death.

Emergency medical services and hospitals report seeing fewer stroke and heart attack patients seeking emergency care because of COVID-19 fears. 

That’s alarming because rapid treatment is crucial in these cases. Agencies and facilities have procedures in place to safely transport and treat emergency patients while minimizing the risk of coronavirus exposure. The public is urged not to delay seeking medical treatment, and to call 9-1-1 immediately if they have or witness symptoms.

Signs of a stroke



