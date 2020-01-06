Winter/Spring 2020 Create and Make Workshops registration now open

Join the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council every other Wednesday this winter/spring to explore new artistic mediums and techniques in 5 exciting workshops led by professional, local artists.



Workshops are $40 each, or if you are an Arts Council member or become a member, workshops are $35 each. They are held from 6:30 – 8:30pm in the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline.





All materials are provided, all you need to bring is your imaginative spirit!





The series kicks off on Wednesday, January 29 with Glass Infused Wall Hanging. Participants will learn the basics of fused glass, intermediate techniques, glass types, compatibility and the history of Dichroic Glass. Enjoy creating a composition of glass embellishments on a 4x4 inch square to hang as a wall decoration, or used as a coaster. (The instructor will fire the pieces and return for your pick up.)



Instructor: Sharon Pfister



Then, come back for more! . Participants will learn the basics of fused glass, intermediate techniques, glass types, compatibility and the history of Dichroic Glass. Enjoy creating a composition of glass embellishments on a 4x4 inch square to hang as a wall decoration, or used as a coaster. (The instructor will fire the pieces and return for your pick up.)Instructor: Sharon PfisterThen, come back for more!





Light and Shadow Collage with Jess Graff – Feb 12



The art of paper-cutting is found in cultures around the world. Participants in this workshop will explore techniques for drawing with blades to create layered story-filled artworks from their imaginations. Techniques will include safe blade usage, drawing skills, and take participants from start to finish to create beautiful images that play with light, shadow, negative space, and story. Information about creating mini travel cutting kits will be included. The art of paper-cutting is found in cultures around the world. Participants in this workshop will explore techniques for drawing with blades to create layered story-filled artworks from their imaginations. Techniques will include safe blade usage, drawing skills, and take participants from start to finish to create beautiful images that play with light, shadow, negative space, and story. Information about creating mini travel cutting kits will be included.









Polymer and Copper Jewelry with Meredith Arnold – February 26



Discover creating glass-like effects, patterns and textures, combined with copper wire to create pins or earrings! The instructor will provide a variety of texture tools for you to design your unique pieces of beautiful jewelry for you, or as a gift for someone special. Discover creating glass-like effects, patterns and textures, combined with copper wire to create pins or earrings! The instructor will provide a variety of texture tools for you to design your unique pieces of beautiful jewelry for you, or as a gift for someone special.













Persian Patterns with Amina Quraishi – March 11



Geometric patterns are one of the major components of Islamic art, which reached its peak of perfection in Persia. Learn how to draw and paint a star-shaped tile pattern from 15th century Persia using just a compass and ruler. Then transfer the pattern to watercolor paper and paint a beautiful, final piece. Geometric patterns are one of the major components of Islamic art, which reached its peak of perfection in Persia. Learn how to draw and paint a star-shaped tile pattern from 15th century Persia using just a compass and ruler. Then transfer the pattern to watercolor paper and paint a beautiful, final piece.













Art Journaling with Christine Soja – March 25

The journal is a free place to experiment, express and explore your inner landscape. The instructor will guide you through multiple creative ways to engage in art journaling using many materials you may already have at home: ink, acrylic and watercolor paints, collage, stencils, markers and more. Students will create a safe place to engage in new possibilities while encountering resistance, self-criticism and the satisfaction of making art anyways! All materials provided, just bring your own journal.



More info is available on the



The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. The journal is a free place to experiment, express and explore your inner landscape. The instructor will guide you through multiple creative ways to engage in art journaling using many materials you may already have at home: ink, acrylic and watercolor paints, collage, stencils, markers and more. Students will create a safe place to engage in new possibilities while encountering resistance, self-criticism and the satisfaction of making art anyways! All materials provided, just bring your own journal.More info is available on the Arts Council’s website The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.











