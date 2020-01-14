Save the birds! 7 Simple Steps - lecture Saturday at Wild Birds Unlimited
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
SAVE THE BIRDS! 7 SIMPLE STEPS
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Town Center, Lake Forest Park, Ballinger and Bothell Way
Lower level, outside wing
Time: 11:00am - 12:00pm
Bird enthusiasts have been stunned to learn of recent studies showing that the North American bird population is down by 2.9 billion breeding birds.
Imagine lounging in your backyard and hearing only the sounds of modern industry. No chirps. No caws. No coos. Not what you have in mind?
Certified Bird Feeding Specialist Daphne Legg will present 7 simple steps you can take to help bring back our birds!
Join us for this community discussion and call to action. Be a part of the solution.
