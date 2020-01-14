Save the birds! 7 Simple Steps - lecture Saturday at Wild Birds Unlimited

SAVE THE BIRDS! 7 SIMPLE STEPS

Saturday, January 18, 2020

Lower level, outside wing

Time: 11:00am - 12:00pm



Bird enthusiasts have been stunned to learn of recent studies showing that the North American bird population is down by 2.9 billion breeding birds.



Imagine lounging in your backyard and hearing only the sounds of modern industry. No chirps. No caws. No coos. Not what you have in mind?



Certified Bird Feeding Specialist Daphne Legg will present 7 simple steps you can take to help bring back our birds!



Join us for this community discussion and call to action. Be a part of the solution.







