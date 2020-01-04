Jobs: City of Mountlake Terrace

Flamenco Instructor

This position is a part-time Dance Recreation Specialist at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. This position is responsible for instructing dance in one or more of the following disciplines: Flamenco or any other style deemed appropriate by the Dance Programmer. Students can range from 4 years old to adult.

Job description and application


Ballet, Jazz, Lyrical, Tap and Hip Hop Dance Instructor

This position is a part-time Dance Recreation Specialist at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion. This position is responsible for instructing dance in one or more of the following disciplines: Ballet, Jazz, Lyrical, Tap and Hip Hop or any other style deemed appropriate by the Dance Programmer. Students can range from 4 years old to adult.

Job description and application


Gym/Ballfield Attendant

This position is a recreation leader for athletic programs and facilities. This is an evening and weekend shift position that is responsible for setting up for rentals and preparing fields for games. This position requires terrific organizational skills, leadership, and responsibility.

Job description and application



