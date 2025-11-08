Travels with Charlie: There are Wonderful People in Our Neighborhood

First walk - to Ti'-awh-ah-dees Wetland in the sun

I headed out for my first walk two weeks after shoulder surgery with Chris and Charlie. After Charlie romped and sniffed, we stopped at Safeway for me to gather up some Goodies.





Since my trouser pockets aren’t sling accessible, I had moved my IDs and cards to a Fanny Belt Pack. I paid with a card from my Pack. We left Safeway and stopped by Brooke’s new store. After we left, we were gonna stop by a restaurant.





I said I’ll buy and reached for my Pack… It's Not Here! Ack!!!





I had put everything important for after surgery into that Pack. Now it’s gone.





We quickly called Brooke and it wasn’t at her store. We headed back to Safeway. The cart was still there, but empty… Groan. Talked and asked all the Safeway workers if anyone had turned in my Pack. No. Nope. Not yet…. Needless to say I was very “#@!/=+” with myself.





We headed home so I could cancel cards and start replacing the IDs etc.



After I had quickly canceled the 2 cards, and was online, I heard Chris Hollering!!!



My pack was on the doorstep "Oh My God" Oh My God" as she came zooming downstairs. Someone had left my Pack by our Front Door.





What? That’s my Pack. How’d you get it? Chris had opened the door and there it was….



(Here’s the Pack….) Somebody had driven to our house to return the pack. I opened the Pack and...







Inside was this Note from Sydney and a phone number.





I called Sydney. Gushed my Thank You's. Told her what happened. I still get goosebumps thinking of what Sydney did. We are going to meet up when my shoulder is out of the sling.





There are wonderful people in our neighborhood.





Cheers Sydney!





Gordon Snyder



