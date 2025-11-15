Silver Alert: Missing man from north central Shoreline

Saturday, November 15, 2025

King County Sheriff's Office has issued an alert for at-risk/missing person 

Sumner Harrison, Male, 89 years old, 5’8”, 155 pounds, gray hair with hazel eyes. 

Last seen 11/12/25 approximately 12:30PM in the area of N 192nd St. Shoreline, WA. 

Wearing burgundy sweatshirt, black jacket, grey pants, black shoes and burgundy cap. 

May be unable to return without assistance. Previously located in Snohomish County. 

If seen, call 911.

Cross street not provided. N 192nd runs east west from I-5 to Crista. It is an interrupted street with sections on each side of Shoreline Park. It crosses Aurora at the park n ride and the last section runs at an angle into the Crista campus.


Posted by DKH at 3:35 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  