Shoreline Chick-fil-A opens on Thursday - cows eat free

Shoreline Chick-fil-A

Photo by David Carlos

A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving Guests in Shoreline on Thursday, November 6, 2025 at 6:30am. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Kyle Brown to serve as the local Owner-Operator of Chick-fil-A Aurora Ave and N 198th St.

“My wife and I have always dreamed of planting roots in the Pacific Northwest, and we’re thrilled to open the first Chick-fil-A here in Shoreline,” said owner Kyle Brown. “Our goal is to create a welcoming space where family and friends can make memories together, and to give back to the community we are proud to now call home.”





Chick-fil-A opens on Thursday

Photo by David Carlos

To celebrate the restaurant moo-ving into town, cows will eat free on opening day! Brown and his team are inviting the community to show off their cow spots on opening day for one free entrée.









Since 1995, the Cows have been a beloved part of Chick-fil-A, encouraging humans to skip burgers and “Eat More Chikin” – and now it’s Shoreline’s turn to join the herd.

Guests dressed in cow print – whether it’s a full cow costume or a simple cow-spotted accessory – can enjoy one free entrée* in the drive-thru.



Caring for the Shoreline Community





Brown is committed to giving back to the Shoreline community by:

Celebrating the opening with a $25,000 donation from Chick-fil-A, Inc. to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Seattle area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Participating in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table® program, which redirects surplus food to local nonprofits, helping to create over 42 million meals nationwide to date.





