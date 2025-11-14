Free screening of Fish War film plus Panel Discussion Friday November 14, 2025 at Shoreline College

Friday, November 14, 2025

Fish War Film & Panel Discussion
November 14, 2025 from 5:00 – 8:00pm

When the state of Washington made it illegal for tribes to fish for salmon in their usual and accustomed places, it was a declaration of war. Fish War follows the tribes’ flight to exercise their treaty-reserved fishing rights. 

Panel discussion follows the film, along with Native Artisan Vendors and Native Drumming.


