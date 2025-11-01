Food Drive Saturday at Richmond Beach Congregational Church
Saturday, November 1, 2025
Food Drive This Saturday!
November 1, 2025 from 11:00am to 2:00pm
Richmond Beach Congregational Church
Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will not be issued starting November 1, 2025.
Food banks expect increased demand and longer wait times as more people will need assistance. Our quarterly food drive is more important than ever.
Please join us in helping our neighbors by dropping your donations off this Saturday. Drive thru…upper parking lot.
These items are particularly needed:
Low sodium, no sugar added, packed in water or juice
Pop-top cans are appreciated, not everyone has access to a can opener
- Canned vegetables (green beans, peas, corn)
- Canned fruit (any variety)
- Canned chicken
- Canned tuna
- Coffee (instant or ground)
- Shelf-stable milk
- 100% fruit juice (no sugar added)
- Brown rice.
- Whole-grain pasta
- Long-grain rice
- Pasta
- Vegetable-based oils
- Spices (salt, pepper, sugar)
- Flour
- Pancake mixes
- Condiments
- Dry black beans
- Dry red beans
- Oats
- Dry soups
- Mac 'n cheese
