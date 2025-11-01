Food Drive Saturday at Richmond Beach Congregational Church

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Food Drive This Saturday!

November 1, 2025 from 11:00am to 2:00pm

Richmond Beach Congregational Church

Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will not be issued starting November 1, 2025. 

Food banks expect increased demand and longer wait times as more people will need assistance. Our quarterly food drive is more important than ever. 

Please join us in helping our neighbors by dropping your donations off this Saturday. Drive thru…upper parking lot.

These items are particularly needed:
Low sodium, no sugar added, packed in water or juice
Pop-top cans are appreciated, not everyone has access to a can opener
  • Canned vegetables (green beans, peas, corn)
  • Canned fruit (any variety)
  • Canned chicken
  • Canned tuna
  • Coffee (instant or ground)
  • Shelf-stable milk
  • 100% fruit juice (no sugar added)
  • Brown rice.
  • Whole-grain pasta
  • Long-grain rice
  • Pasta
  • Vegetable-based oils
  • Spices (salt, pepper, sugar)
  • Flour
  • Pancake mixes
  • Condiments
  • Dry black beans
  • Dry red beans
  • Oats
  • Dry soups
  • Mac 'n cheese

Posted by DKH at 1:12 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  