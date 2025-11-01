Food Drive Saturday at Richmond Beach Congregational Church

Food Drive This Saturday!





November 1, 2025 from 11:00am to 2:00pm





Richmond Beach Congregational Church





Food banks expect increased demand and longer wait times as more people will need assistance. Our quarterly food drive is more important than ever.









These items are particularly needed:

Low sodium, no sugar added, packed in water or juice

Pop-top cans are appreciated, not everyone has access to a can opener Please join us in helping our neighbors by dropping your donations off this Saturday. Drive thru…upper parking lot.These items are particularly needed:

Canned vegetables (green beans, peas, corn)

Canned fruit (any variety)

Canned chicken

Canned tuna

Coffee (instant or ground)

Shelf-stable milk

100% fruit juice (no sugar added)

Brown rice.

Whole-grain pasta

Long-grain rice

Pasta

Vegetable-based oils

Spices (salt, pepper, sugar)

Flour

Pancake mixes

Condiments

Dry black beans

Dry red beans

Oats

Dry soups

Mac 'n cheese



Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, federal SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will not be issued starting November 1, 2025.