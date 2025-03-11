Save the Date: 99 Days to Secret Garden Tour
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
With the sun rising around 6:30am and setting at 6pm, the earth is beginning to warm and all of the winter slumbering life beneath our feet is beginning to awaken.
A friend brought a bouquet of forsythia from her yard that she forced to bring bright yellow sunshine into our home. Bulbs are beginning to emerge from the ground and the morning stillness is beginning to be filled with the songs of birds.
That means the Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Tour and Market is three months away, 99 days to be exact! Save the Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025, 9am to 3pm.
In addition to the tour, there is a Market at the Lake Forest Town Center where you can shop for garden art and plants and enjoy lunch at the many eateries.
Tickets can be purchased now and there is a discount for early ticket purchases. For tickets, visit the Secret Gardens of LFP ticket page.
The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market is a cooperative effort between the Friends of Third Place Commons, the Lake Forest Park Garden Club, the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, Shorelake Arts, and area businesses.
Proceeds from the tour and fair support various charitable causes in the community.
For more information, visit the Secret Gardens of LFP website.
