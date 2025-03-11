Save the Date: 99 Days to Secret Garden Tour





In addition to the tour, there is a Market at the Lake Forest Town Center where you can shop for garden art and plants and enjoy lunch at the many eateries.









The Secret Gardens of Lake Forest Park Garden Tour and Market is a cooperative effort between the Friends of Third Place Commons, the Lake Forest Park Garden Club, the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation, Shorelake Arts, and area businesses. Tickets can be purchased now and there is a discount for early ticket purchases.









Proceeds from the tour and fair support various charitable causes in the community.For more information, visit the Secret Gardens of LFP website

The garden tour is an opportunity to visit 5-6 exquisite and well-loved private gardens. Each garden is accompanied by live music and plein air painters.