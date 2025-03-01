Gov. Ferguson proposes $4billion in cuts to Washington state budget

“Our energy’s been focused entirely on this process, which is time-consuming and a lot of decisions being made to get that $4 billion, to put it mildly,” he said of the effort to find savings. "We’re not going to tax our way out of this thing," he added.

Top Democratic lawmakers still seem resigned to the idea that taxes will be part of the solution. The Senate's lead budget writer, Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, said after Ferguson's announcement that cuts alone "will not allow us to sustain the services Washingtonians rely on."A union that represents thousands of state workers rebuffed Ferguson's plan. "There is still time for our elected officials to do the right thing and reject harmful cuts, facility closures, and employee furloughs by asking the rich to pay their fair share," said Washington Federation of State Employees president Mike Yestramski.