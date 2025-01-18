It's back -- The Edible Book Festival

Saturday, January 18, 2025

2024 entries - for your inspiration

You asked for it and it's back -- The Edible Book Festival! 

Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 11:00am - 1:30pm. We're back at Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park because where else would we be?

Hard to imagine entering -- even if you're a newbie it's easy. 

Pick your favorite book and think about how you can make that out of something edible. 

 Maybe bread, fruit, cake, pie, cheese and crackers, we've seen it all. 

Then fill out the form and join us on the 25th. No fee to enter and it's a great family and friends event that's free to all!

Just click here and fill out the form

Edible Books is a project of Shorelake Arts


Posted by DKH at 2:50 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  