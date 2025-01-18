2024 entries - for your inspiration

You asked for it and it's back -- The Edible Book Festival!









Saturday, January 25, 2025 from 11:00am - 1:30pm. We're back at Third Place Commons, 17171 Bothell Way NE in Lake Forest Park because where else would we be? Hard to imagine entering -- even if you're a newbie it's easy.





Pick your favorite book and think about how you can make that out of something edible.





Maybe bread, fruit, cake, pie, cheese and crackers, we've seen it all.









Just click here and fill out the form



Then fill out the form and join us on the 25th. No fee to enter and it's a great family and friends event that's free to all! Edible Books is a project of Shorelake Arts








