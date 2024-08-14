ShoreLake Arts is moving forward

ShoreLake Arts is celebrating its 35th year of supporting the arts and providing arts experiences in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park.





It is with great excitement that ShoreLake Arts looks forward to some upcoming changes. We have a new leader to help steward the organization forward, we are planning for a more visible and accessible location in the Ridgecrest neighborhood, and we are expecting continued expansion of our education programs and special events.





Laura James, Director ShoreLake Arts

ShoreLake Arts welcomes Laura James as our new Executive Director.





Laura comes to us with deep roots in our community, a background in art, art education and private business and an unparalleled passion for ShoreLake Arts.





Laura is an active member of the community with extensive volunteer experience in local schools.





Laura filled in as ShoreLake Arts temporary Managing Director earlier this year.





John Farrimond, our recent Executive Director, has found a new opportunity far afield and we appreciate his help during this transition time for us.





ShoreLake Arts will move to Ridgecrest business district



It is through Laura’s efforts that ShoreLake Arts is pursuing a move from the Shoreline Center to a storefront in the Ridgecrest neighborhood that will make us more visible to the community. The Ridgecrest neighborhood is accessible to both Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The new location will be ShoreLake Arts’ operating office as well as occasional art class/pop up art location.



Gallery at Third Place Commons closes



And that brings us to another big change. We have closed the Gallery at Third Place Commons to bring all of our endeavors to one location.





It is with great appreciation and thanks that we say goodbye to Gallery Manager, Lisa Palmatier. For many years she has curated artists to bring some wonderful artwork into our community for purchase. We also want to thank Barbara Angersbach and Jennifer Munson for all of their hard work in taking care of our customers. We will continue to carry links to artists and their work on our website and be your community resource for local artwork.



We are looking forward to the next 35 years. We expect many years at our new location in Ridgecrest and being a more visible and active partner in our community. Thank you for your continued support!



