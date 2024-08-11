Public Hearing - 2024 Periodic Update Draft of the Comprehensive Plan in Lake Forest Park

Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 7pm Public Hearing - 2024 Periodic Update Draft of the Comprehensive Plan





The active update effort is required by state law to address recent legislative changes, new King County Countywide Planning Policies (CPPs), and the Puget Sound Regional Council's (PSRC) VISION 2050.





Collectively, there are new requirements and policies that change the ways we plan for housing and land use, transportation, address the needs of vulnerable residents, and incorporate climate planning.





As a member of the Lake Forest Park community, we value your insight and ideas about the city.

The City's Planning Commission is holding a public hearing for the community on Tuesday, August 13, 2024, at 7pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall.





The public hearing is an opportunity to formally provide public comment and feedback to the Commissioners on draft amendments to the Comprehensive Plan prior to their required recommendation to City Council.





The Commission has reviewed the existing goals and policies in the adopted 2015 Comprehensive Plan and included draft amendments to each element in the Plan.





This Fall, the City Council will receive the Commission's recommendation, review and consider the draft amendments, hold an additional public hearing, and take action to adopt an updated Plan.







The City of Lake Forest Park’s decennial Comprehensive Plan periodic update is well under way, now halfway through its second year.