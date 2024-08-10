Mayor Roberts proclaimed Tuesday August 6, 2024 as National Night Out in Shoreline

Corinne McKisson, Program Manager at Ronald Commons, receives the Shoreline National Night Out proclamation from Mayor Chris Roberts. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline.

Mayor Chris Roberts proclaimed Tuesday August 6, 2024 as National Night Out in Shoreline. Mayor Chris Roberts proclaimed Tuesday August 6, 2024 as National Night Out in Shoreline.





The proclamation was received by Corinne McKisson, Program Manager at Ronald Commons. Corrinne has made National Night Out an annual and much-anticipated tradition for residents of Ronald Commons. She creates a warm and welcoming environment for everyone in the community.





National Night Out for Community provides an opportunity for Shoreline residents to connect with their neighbors. As our City changes and grows, those connections are even more important.





The City’s goal for NNO is to foster a sense of belonging, whether participants live in single- or multi-family housing. Corinne has led the way in making this happen.