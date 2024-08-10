Mayor Roberts proclaimed Tuesday August 6, 2024 as National Night Out in Shoreline

Saturday, August 10, 2024

Corinne McKisson,  Program Manager at Ronald  Commons, receives the Shoreline National Night Out proclamation from Mayor Chris Roberts. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline.

Mayor Chris Roberts proclaimed Tuesday August 6, 2024 as National Night Out in Shoreline. 

The proclamation was received by Corinne McKisson,  Program Manager at Ronald  Commons. Corrinne has made National Night Out an annual and much-anticipated tradition for residents of Ronald Commons. She creates a warm and welcoming environment for everyone in the community. 

National Night Out for Community provides an opportunity for Shoreline residents to connect with their neighbors. As our City changes and grows, those connections are even more important. 

The City’s goal for NNO is to foster a sense of belonging, whether participants live in single- or multi-family housing. Corinne has led the way in making this happen.


Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  