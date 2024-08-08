Husky Sailgating Cruise for the 2024 football season and Season Passes are on sale today

Husky Sailgating Cruise to Husky Stadium

This season, trade the traffic and parking headaches for a scenic roundtrip cruise across Lake Washington from Carillon Point in Kirkland to Husky Stadium. Enjoy a one-hour journey with fellow fans while savoring local beverages and bites on our comfortable outdoor or indoor heated decks. It’s the perfect way to kick off game day!

Argosy is thrilled to offer a special pregame cruise for the 2024 Apple Cup against Washington State, departing from Pier 55 on the Seattle waterfront, just a short walk from Lumen Field.

The two Season Pass options are available to purchase today, August 7, 2024 with individual game tickets set to go on sale mid-August. Purchasing a Season Pass guarantees access to cruises likely to sell out, including the Michigan game on October 5, and both options save at least 20% off retail ticket prices. 

Season Passes will be available until the first game on August 31.

Argosy Cruises has been a part of Seattle’s maritime tradition for over 75 years with many passionate UW fans part of their team, and this new sailgating experience will surely become a beloved game day tradition.

Pricing Details

Husky Harbor Season Pass
$340.00
Full Season Pass (includes Apple Cup)
$373.75


Posted by DKH at 3:24 AM
