Gallery at Town Center closes after 15 years

Thursday, August 8, 2024

The ShoreLake Arts gallery at Town Center Lake Forest Park is now closed. 

The Gallery featured hundreds of artists there over the past fifteen years, 2009-2024. If you are looking for an artist who was at the Gallery, review the small works tab on the Gallery webpage

The Little Free Art Studio was inspired by artist Elsa Bouman and created by Echo Lake artist Matt Tullio. Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

Little Free Art Studio in a new location

The Little Free Art Studio, formerly located outside ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Town Center Lake Forest Park, is now located outside of the ShoreLake Arts main office at Shoreline Center. 

Stop by during building open hours to enjoy the art studio. 

ShoreLake Arts Main Office is located at 18560 1st Ave NE, Shoreline WA 98155 (Located on the Southwest side of the Shoreline Center.)


