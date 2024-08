Gallery at Town Center closes after 15 years

The Little Free Art Studio was inspired by artist Elsa Bouman and created by Echo Lake artist Matt Tullio. Photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

The Gallery featured hundreds of artists there over the past fifteen years, 2009-2024. If you are looking for an artist who was at the Gallery, review the small works tab on the Gallery webpage The Little Free Art Studio, formerly located outside ShoreLake Arts Gallery in Town Center Lake Forest Park, is now located outside of the ShoreLake Arts main office at Shoreline Center.