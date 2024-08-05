Ballots are slow to come in for the primary election

Monday, August 5, 2024

Ballot drop box at 192nd & Aurora Park & Ride
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Less than 11% of the state’s nearly 4.9 million registered voters had returned their ballot as of Tuesday, according to data on the secretary of state’s website.

Mason County topped all counties with 19.2% turnout. King, Snohomish, Pierce, and Clark counties – four of the most populous in the state – were all at or below 10%.

Washington’s electorate may be moving slowly given the stakes and their role in narrowing the field to two finalists who will meet in the November general election.

For example, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Democrat, faces 10 opponents in her bid for re-election with Republican Raul Garcia viewed as the toughest challenger in the crowd

And 28 people are running to succeed Gov. Jay Inslee who is exiting after three terms. Of those, Democrats Bob Ferguson and Mark Mullet and Republicans Dave Reichert and Semi Bird are the frontrunners.

There also are races for eight other statewide executive posts and all 10 of Washington’s congressional districts.

On Tuesday, the secretary of state reported 522,899 ballots returned, or 10.7% of the state’s registered voters. Ballot return figures were updated at 5pm Tuesday.

--Jerry Cornfield, Washington State Standard


Posted by DKH at 12:19 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  