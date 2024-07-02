Volunteer work parties in Five Acre Woods July 13 and August 10
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
|Five Acre Woods volunteers
Photo courtesy LFP Stewardship Foundation
Five Acre Woods Volunteer Work Parties are scheduled for:
- Saturday, July 13
- Saturday, August 10
- Both from 9am - 12noon
Join us, rain or shine, on the second Saturdays of the month for July & August (first Saturdays Sept-June).
Restoration volunteers are busy improving your local forest park, Five Acre Woods.
Volunteers of all ages are welcome, children will need adult supervision and permission. Please sign in when you arrive.
Dress for the weather. Bring your own gloves & tools if you prefer, we will have some to lend as well. Beverages and treats provided to volunteers.
Come & out and enjoy the forest!
Questions? contact volunteer coordinator Polly Saunders or LFPSF at info@lfpsf.org.
0 comments:
Post a Comment