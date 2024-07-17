Music4Life delivered 13 ready-to-play musical instruments to Shoreline Schools in the 3rd quarter of 2023-24

During the third quarter of 2023-24 (March thru May) Music4Life delivered thirteen (13) ready-to-play musical instruments to Shoreline Public Schools.: Three alto saxophones; four clarinets; four flutes; and two 4/4 violins.





Thus, your total for the first three quarters of the year is eighteen (18) delivered instruments valued at $8,275. In that time, your Music4Life Chapter has raised $1,000 in financial donations. Instrument delivery numbers are being verified with Shoreline Public Schools.



Instrument deliveries have resumed at a more normal pace across all 13 of our Programs during the last quarter. (Recently added were Chapters for Lake Washington and Issaquah schools.) Even so, we are working to add new vendor/repair shops to help spread the opportunity among local businesses and continue to value quality repairs over quantity.



Every instrument we provide is “a loaner.” Because these instruments have an estimated remaining useful life of three to 15 years, several students are expected to experience the educational benefits from the use of many of them. Please feel free to share our progress with your team and anyone in the community as you wish.



In addition, there are other instruments in-process of repairs that should be delivered soon to Shoreline Schools and more are coming in. These will be reported to you in future months. For fairness, instruments are provided to participating public school districts on the basis of the relative financial productivity of each of their Chapters.





If you have an unused musical instrument that you could donate so that a student whose family cannot afford instrument rentals will have access to music in the schools, here is the information on where to donate.













Click on the link below, download the Donor Form, fill it out and put it into the case with the instrument (one form per instrument, please!).