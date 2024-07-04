Briarcrest Neighborhood work party in South Woods Saturday July 6, 2024
Thursday, July 4, 2024
|The February work party volunteers cleared a large area of large concrete slabs as well as invasive plants. Photo by Steven H. Robinson
This Saturday, July 6, 2024 South Woods Work Party!
Which is actually pretty fun and not all work.
10am- 2pm. Come when you can. Park in the Shorecrest High School Parking Lot. Enter from 25th Ave NE and NE 153rd Street.
Bring whatever tools you may have, such as a shovel, lopper, hand clippers, tarp, gloves and water.
