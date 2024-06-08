What are those orange signs about on Linden Ave N and 185th?
Saturday, June 8, 2024
Join the Shoreline Historical Museum on June 29, 2024 starting at 5pm to celebrate the first summer of the Miyawaki Urban Forest that was planted by community in December 2023.
Seattle Kokon Taiko (Japanese percussion instruments) and JHP Legacy (Ghanaian percussion instruments)
Bring a picnic and blanket, or purchase Venezuelan food from Paparepas food truck at the event. There will also be activities for all ages, tours of the Miyawaki Urban Forest, and informational booths.
