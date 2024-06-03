Unsuccessful search for person who reportedly fell off a board in Puget Sound

Staging area for search

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire

Shoreline Fire reports that at approximately 6:15pm Sunday evening, June 2, 2024, they were dispatched to a report of a person that fell off a board in Puget Sound off Richmond Beach / Woodway without resurfacing.





The extensive search was called off with nothing found. Several individuals were interviewed with the potential that the individual might have gotten out of the water in Edmonds.





Shoreline had four rescue swimmers in the water, boats, a Coast Guard helicopter and a drone that were assisting with the search.





Thanks to our partners:

South County Fire, Shoreline Police Department, King County Sheriff's Office, North Kitsap Fire & Rescue, Seattle Police Department, Coast Guard Sector Puget Sound







