The King County Library System’s annual Summer Reading Program begins Monday, June 17
Thursday, June 13, 2024
The King County Library System (KCLS) invites King County residents to participate in its annual Summer Reading Program. Patrons are encouraged to track minutes spent reading from June 17 to August 31. Visit kcls.org/summer for more information, including reading recommendations and a list of events.
Participants are encouraged to read at least 20 minutes per day, but they can set their own reading goals. They may read anything they choose to, and reading to someone else or listening to an audiobook counts toward reading minutes as well. Starting June 17, patrons may pick up a reading log at a KCLS library or track their reading online through the Beanstack app.
Patrons can earn prizes for signing up and reaching their reading goals. Prizes and reading logs this year feature artwork from local artist Kate Endle. Prizes are made possible by the King County Library System Foundation and are available while supplies last.
Sign-up Prizes
Earn prizes for picking up a reading log at the library or for showing the Beanstack reading log to KCLS staff at the front desk. Each age category may receive the following items:Children and teens: Vouchers for Seattle Storm tickets, up to four per household.
Earn prizes for completing a reading log. Each age category may receive the following items:Children: KCLS Reader badge with artwork from local artist Kate Endle. Complete four reading logs to earn all four badges, each with a different design.
All ages: Sticker and bookmark with artwork from local artist Kate Endle.
Finisher Prizes
Earn prizes for completing a reading log. Each age category may receive the following items:Children: KCLS Reader badge with artwork from local artist Kate Endle. Complete four reading logs to earn all four badges, each with a different design.
Teens and adults: Gnome tote bags with artwork from local artist Kate Endle.
Patrons may also participate in fun and educational activities all summer long, such as arts and crafts workshops, music and magic programs, outdoor StoryWalks, STEM learning opportunities and a variety of literary events.
Reading is important for all ages. Research shows that children and teens grow their reading skills when they choose their own books and read for enjoyment. It is especially important to keep children’s minds active and engaged during the summer to prevent learning loss while students are out of school. Reading for pleasure also benefits adults. It improves brain health, reduces stress, and offers opportunities for learning and growth.
“KCLS’ Summer Reading Program is about tearing down social barriers, expanding knowledge and creating communities of readers focused on enhancing and challenging oneself while having fun,” said KCLS Youth and Family Services Manager Hkwau’a’Que’Jol Hollins. “Our annual reading challenge gives patrons an opportunity to gain confidence in reading comprehension skills and form lasting relationships with peers and KCLS staff.”
About the King County Library System
Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Supporting the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and serves approximately 1.6 million people.
In 2023, residents checked out 8.8 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive, making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library system in the U.S. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.
