The King County Library System’s annual Summer Reading Program begins Monday, June 17

All ages: Sticker and bookmark with artwork from local artist Kate Endle.



Finisher Prizes



Earn prizes for completing a reading log. Each age category may receive the following items:Children: KCLS Reader badge with artwork from local artist Kate Endle. Complete four reading logs to earn all four badges, each with a different design.









About the King County Library System

Founded in 1942, the King County Library System (KCLS) is one of the busiest public library systems in the country. Supporting the communities of King County (outside the city of Seattle), KCLS has 50 libraries and serves approximately 1.6 million people.





In 2023, residents checked out 8.8 million digital eBooks and audiobooks through OverDrive, making KCLS the second-highest digital circulating library system in the U.S. In 2011, KCLS was named Library of the Year by Gale/Library Journal.

Teens and adults: Gnome tote bags with artwork from local artist Kate Endle.Patrons may also participate in fun and educational activities all summer long, such as arts and crafts workshops, music and magic programs, outdoor StoryWalks, STEM learning opportunities and a variety of literary events.Reading is important for all ages. Research shows that children and teens grow their reading skills when they choose their own books and read for enjoyment. It is especially important to keep children’s minds active and engaged during the summer to prevent learning loss while students are out of school. Reading for pleasure also benefits adults. It improves brain health, reduces stress, and offers opportunities for learning and growth.“KCLS’ Summer Reading Program is about tearing down social barriers, expanding knowledge and creating communities of readers focused on enhancing and challenging oneself while having fun,” said KCLS Youth and Family Services Manager Hkwau’a’Que’Jol Hollins. “Our annual reading challenge gives patrons an opportunity to gain confidence in reading comprehension skills and form lasting relationships with peers and KCLS staff.”