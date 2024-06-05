Shoreline Covenant Youth Auction Friday June 7, 2024
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
The youth of Shoreline Covenant Church are holding an auction on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 7pm to raise money for their youth group summer trips.
There are over 100 items being auctioned!
Including:
- 1 hour scenic flight over Puget Sound
- gift baskets
- original art and art supplies
- 3 night stay at Ocean Shores
- Sounders tickets
- 1 hour massage
- theatre tickets
- planters and gardening supplies
- 5 hours of handyman services
- quilts
- restaurant gift cards and MUCH MORE!
Reserve tickets now by emailing sunam.ellis@gmail.com
