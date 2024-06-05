Shoreline Covenant Youth Auction Friday June 7, 2024

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

The youth of Shoreline Covenant Church are holding an auction on Friday, June 7, 2024 at 7pm to raise money for their youth group summer trips.

There are over 100 items being auctioned!

Including:
  • 1 hour scenic flight over Puget Sound
  • gift baskets
  • original art and art supplies
  • 3 night stay at Ocean Shores
  • Sounders tickets
  • 1 hour massage
  • theatre tickets
  • planters and gardening supplies
  • 5 hours of handyman services
  • quilts
  • restaurant gift cards and MUCH MORE!
$10 entrance fee includes dessert!

Reserve tickets now by emailing sunam.ellis@gmail.com

Posted by DKH at 7:10 PM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  