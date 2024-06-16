Scene on the Sound: The Healy
Sunday, June 16, 2024
|Photo by Jan Hansen
At 8:15 this Saturday evening the Coast Guard icebreaker, Healy sailed past.
Wikipedia:
USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) is the United States' largest and most technologically advanced icebreaker as well as the US Coast Guard's largest vessel.[1] She is classified as a medium icebreaker by the Coast Guard.[1]
She is homeported in Seattle, Washington, and was commissioned in 1999. On 6 September 2001 Healy visited the North Pole for the first time.
The second visit occurred on 12 September 2005. On 5 September 2015,Healy became the first unaccompanied United States surface vessel to reach the North Pole, and Healy's fourth Pole visit (and her second unaccompanied visit) happened on 30 September 2022.
See previous stories about locally homeported icebreakers Healy and Polar Star here
