Scene on the Sound: The Healy

Sunday, June 16, 2024

Photo by Jan Hansen

At 8:15 this Saturday evening the Coast Guard icebreaker, Healy sailed past.

Wikipedia:

USCGC Healy (WAGB-20) is the United States' largest and most technologically advanced icebreaker as well as the US Coast Guard's largest vessel.[1] She is classified as a medium icebreaker by the Coast Guard.[1] 

She is homeported in Seattle, Washington, and was commissioned in 1999. On 6 September 2001 Healy visited the North Pole for the first time. 

The second visit occurred on 12 September 2005. On 5 September 2015,Healy became the first unaccompanied United States surface vessel to reach the North Pole, and Healy's fourth Pole visit (and her second unaccompanied visit) happened on 30 September 2022.

