Rollover accident on Saturday sends one to hospital

Tuesday, June 4, 2024

Shoreline Fire had a rough weekend June 1-2, 2024 with 89 calls between Saturday and Sunday. 

On Saturday at 7:41am, they responded in force to a fatality structure fire on Burke Ave N. Readers report there were a dozen emergency vehicles and streets and cross streets were blocked during the response.

Shoreline alerted neighboring north King county departments of the need for backup, so when a call for a MVC Rescue (Motor Vehicle Collision) came across the radio, other crews responded to Westminster Way for a single vehicle roll-over with the occupant trapped. 

Bothell Fire Department was first on scene as they were covering Shoreline Fire's stations. Bothell extricated the patient, who was then transported by medics to a local hospital.


