Grace Cole Nature Park Restoration work parties on June 15 and July 20, 2024

Volunteers in Grace Cole Nature Park

Saturday, June 15 Saturday, June 15





It is accessed from NE 178th which has a camera-enforced 24 hour speed limit.









Saturday, July 209am-12noonPlease join us the third Saturdays of the month to improve and maintain Grace Cole Nature Park.There are many native plants blooming now, including flowering plums, salmon berry and swamp lanterns. You may get a glimpse of the resident beavers, too.Tasks usually include: removing nonnatives like ivy and blackberry, caring for trails and planting native plants. If you enjoy working outdoors, and the great feeling of giving back to your community, this volunteer event is for you!Dress for the weather and bring your favorite tools and gloves, or use those provided.Questions? contact volunteer leader Jim Mead or LFPSF at info@lfpsf.org Grace Cole Nature Park is located at 16735 30th Ave NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155