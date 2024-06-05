Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North on Saturday

Wednesday, June 5, 2024

An Urban Forest Project
Photo by Meghan Peterka

Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North

Saturday, June 8th, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

The leaves of the forest canopy have unraveled, the squirrels already beginning to gather,

and we continue to dig-up, water, and mulch. Come join us!

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, 
west of the parking lot.

All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.

~ Many Hands Make Work, Light ~


