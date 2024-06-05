Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North on Saturday

An Urban Forest Project

Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North





Saturday, June 8th, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm

***************************************************

The leaves of the forest canopy have unraveled, the squirrels already beginning to gather,





and we continue to dig-up, water, and mulch. Come join us!

We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street,

west of the parking lot.

All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.

We appreciate your sharing this post with others.





~ Many Hands Make Work, Light ~