Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North on Saturday
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
An Urban Forest Project
|Photo by Meghan Peterka
Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North
Saturday, June 8th, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm
***************************************************
The leaves of the forest canopy have unraveled, the squirrels already beginning to gather,
and we continue to dig-up, water, and mulch. Come join us!
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street,
west of the parking lot.
All that is needed is a pair of gloves and a water bottle.
We appreciate your sharing this post with others.
~ Many Hands Make Work, Light ~
0 comments:
Post a Comment