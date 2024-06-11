Bothell, WA: On Tuesday June 18th at 7:30pm, Bothell Odd Fellows will present an evening of East Indian music performed by Pran to benefit World Central Kitchen.





World Central Kitchen (WCK) is a nonprofit organization that is first to the frontlines providing fresh meals in response to crises. PRAN is trombonist Greg Powers performing the deeply meditative style of Dhrupad. Since his Fulbright to India in 1988, Powers has studied the Dagarbhani tradition both here and in Mumbai. He has studied with Ustads Zia Fariduddin Dagar, Jeff Lewis, Uday Bhawalkar and Bahauddin Dagar. He is a pioneer in adapting this ancient tradition to the trombone.



Odd Fellows have been the social heart of communities across America for over 200 years. Bothell Lodge #124, the longest continuously operating organization in Bothell, has been holding meetings for over 130 years. Clover Leaf Rebekah Lodge #54 was chartered in 1893 so that the wives and daughters of Odd Fellows, and others in the community, could become a part of the Odd Fellows organization.



