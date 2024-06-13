13 different fire stations respond to fire near Lake Ballinger in Edmonds

Apartment near Lake Ballinger

South County Firefighters transported two people to hospitals while extinguishing an apartment fire near Lake Ballinger in Edmonds Wednesday afternoon, June 12, 2024.





13 fire stations responded, including Shoreline

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the fire from 13 different fire stations.

A 911 call reported a porch fire at the 4-unit building just after 12:40pm. A woman and man had escaped the fire, but firefighters rushed the woman to Harborview Medical Center with burns and smoke inhalation. Her injuries were serious but not life-threating. Firefighters also transported the man to a local hospital with smoke inhalation.







While firefighters kept flames contained to the original unit, fire spread to the attic and took more than half an hour to get under control.







Photos courtesy South County Fire







