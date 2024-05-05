Edmonds Police investigating felony hit and run at county line
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Edmonds Police Officers are investigating a Felony hit and run, eluding, and firearm violation that took place around 10pm on Saturday, May 4, 2024 on the Snohomish / King border 244th SW and 76th (N 205th / Meridian)
Suspect is a Black male, 5'11", 150 lbs, wearing a green camouflage jacket/sweatshirt, blue jeans. Possibly armed. Call 911 if seen.
Suspect vehicle struck 2 victim vehicles.
- 1 injured patient, 63 yo female, transported to Swedish with minor injuries.
- Another patient, 62 yo male, declined aid.
- Reports that a bicyclist was struck are incorrect.
