Edmonds Police investigating felony hit and run at county line

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Photo courtesy Edmonds Police

Edmonds Police Officers are investigating a Felony hit and run, eluding, and firearm violation that took place around 10pm on Saturday, May 4, 2024 on the Snohomish / King border 244th SW and 76th (N 205th / Meridian)

Suspect is a Black male, 5'11", 150 lbs, wearing a green camouflage jacket/sweatshirt, blue jeans. Possibly armed. Call 911 if seen.

Suspect vehicle struck 2 victim vehicles.
  • 1 injured patient, 63 yo female, transported to Swedish with minor injuries.
  • Another patient, 62 yo male, declined aid. 
  • Reports that a bicyclist was struck are incorrect.

Posted by DKH at 3:59 AM
