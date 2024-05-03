Artist reception Saturday at Red Sky Gallery for local artist Cheryl King
There will food, drinks, and a raffle to win an original painting of a giraffe done in oil on aluminum by Carol.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Woodland Park zoo’s ‘Forest For All’ project to house the red panda among others.
Artist reception is this Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park. 17171 Bothell Way, N.E.
This is a free event open to the public.
