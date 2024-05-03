Artist reception Saturday at Red Sky Gallery for local artist Cheryl King

Friday, May 3, 2024


Join us for this epic show of animal paintings by local artist, Cheryl King. 

There will food, drinks, and a raffle to win an original painting of a giraffe done in oil on aluminum by Carol. 


A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Woodland Park zoo’s ‘Forest For All’ project to house the red panda among others. 

Artist reception is this Saturday, May 4, 2024 from 5:00-7:00pm at the Red Sky Gallery in Lake Forest Park. 17171 Bothell Way, N.E. 

This is a free event open to the public.

