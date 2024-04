YMCA of Greater Seattle sets kids up for a healthy start to the summer at Healthy Kids Day

Bounce House

Loria Yeadon, CEO of YMCA Greater Seattle, shared her thoughts on this event: " Children must remain engaged in physical and mental activities throughout the summer months. At the YMCA, we're passionate about providing families with the resources to develop and maintain healthy habits all year. Healthy Kids Day is a signature free event encouraging families to explore and participate in many fun, healthful Y activities, fostering community connection and wellness. "

The 2024 sponsors of this year's event are centered around transforming fun and play into lasting memories. Attendees can look forward to engaging in activities that promote health and wellness among children and their families. The activities vary by location. Families can expect snack ideas, water safety, sports challenges, bounce houses, and arts and crafts. The YMCA's signature Healthy Kids Day event is free, where we encourage families to explore and participate in many fun, healthy Y activities, fostering community connection and wellness.