YMCA of Greater Seattle sets kids up for a healthy start to the summer at Healthy Kids Day
Sunday, April 14, 2024
This event will be held across 12 locations throughout Greater Seattle. As a free event open to the public, the Healthy Kids Day® event provides many family-friendly activities to foster healthy kids and families and ensure a vibrant and healthy kickoff to the upcoming summer season.
Dale Turner Family YMCA 19290 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline
Featured Activities
- Bounce House
- Climbing Wall
- Family ZUMBA®
- WhatsSup Stand Up Paddle Surf and Kayaks
- Bounce House
- Face Painting
- Mario Racing
- Gaga Ball
- Rock Painting
- Mini Pickleball
University Heights Center Park: 5001 University Way NE, Seattle
- Bounce House
- Face Painting
- Kids ZUMBA®
Loria Yeadon, CEO of YMCA Greater Seattle, shared her thoughts on this event: " Children must remain engaged in physical and mental activities throughout the summer months. At the YMCA, we're passionate about providing families with the resources to develop and maintain healthy habits all year. Healthy Kids Day is a signature free event encouraging families to explore and participate in many fun, healthful Y activities, fostering community connection and wellness. "
The YMCA's signature Healthy Kids Day event is free, where we encourage families to explore and participate in many fun, healthy Y activities, fostering community connection and wellness. If you don't have a Y membership, this is a perfect time to join and get the entire family moving and connected with your neighbors in the community. Join us!
For more details or to sponsor this annual event, please contact the YMCA of Greater Seattle at pr@seattleymca.org or our website.
About the YMCA of Greater Seattle
The YMCA of Greater Seattle is the Northwest’s leading nonprofit organization strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Founded in 1876, the Y reaches more than 206,632 people of all backgrounds, abilities, and financial circumstances annually through 14 branches, three overnight camp properties, and more than 200 program sites throughout King, south Snohomish and Lewis counties. Visit seattleymca.org.
