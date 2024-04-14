Town & Country Market's April recipe Simply Strawberry Cake
Sunday, April 14, 2024
Perfectly ripe and seasonal strawberries turn this cake into a dreamy dessert. Enjoy each bite 'cause this dish won't last long!
You can serve this with a dollop of yogurt or whipped cream and extra fresh strawberries.
Difficulty Level: Intermediate
Prep Time: 20 Minutes
Cook Time: 1 hour
Yield: 8 Servings
INGREDIENTS
2 c flour
¼ tsp salt
2 tsp baking powder
½ c butter, room temperature
1 c sugar
2 eggs
1 tsp vanilla
1 c yogurt or sour cream
¼ c milk
1 tsp lemon zest
1 pound fresh strawberries, tops removed and sliced
Powdered sugar for garnish
PREPARATION
STEP 1
Preheat oven to 350˚. Prepare 9-inch cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.
STEP 2
In a medium bowl whisk together flour, salt and baking powder.
STEP 3
In a separate larger bowl beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
STEP 4
Mix in eggs one at a time to butter and sugar mixture. Add vanilla.
STEP 5
Add yogurt, milk, and lemon zest. Mix well.
STEP 6
Mix dry ingredients into wet ingredients until just incorporated. Don’t over mix.
STEP 7
Add half of your batter to prepared pan. Top with half of your prepared strawberries.
STEP 8
Add rest of batter and top with remaining strawberries. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.
STEP 9
Cool in pan for at least 15 minutes then remove and dust with powdered sugar to serve.
Shoreline Town & Country Market is located on the upper level of Shoreline Place at 15505 Westminster Way N, Shoreline, WA 98133
