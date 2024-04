Town & Country Market's April recipe Simply Strawberry Cake

You can serve this with a dollop of yogurt or whipped cream and extra fresh strawberries.

Difficulty Level: IntermediatePrep Time: 20 MinutesCook Time: 1 hourYield: 8 ServingsINGREDIENTS2 c flour¼ tsp salt2 tsp baking powder½ c butter, room temperature1 c sugar2 eggs1 tsp vanilla1 c yogurt or sour cream¼ c milk1 tsp lemon zest1 pound fresh strawberries, tops removed and slicedPowdered sugar for garnishPREPARATIONSTEP 1Preheat oven to 350˚. Prepare 9-inch cake pan with nonstick cooking spray.STEP 2In a medium bowl whisk together flour, salt and baking powder.STEP 3In a separate larger bowl beat together butter and sugar until light and fluffy.STEP 4Mix in eggs one at a time to butter and sugar mixture. Add vanilla.STEP 5Add yogurt, milk, and lemon zest. Mix well.STEP 6Mix dry ingredients into wet ingredients until just incorporated. Don't over mix.STEP 7Add half of your batter to prepared pan. Top with half of your prepared strawberries.STEP 8Add rest of batter and top with remaining strawberries. Bake for 50-60 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean.STEP 9Cool in pan for at least 15 minutes then remove and dust with powdered sugar to serve.