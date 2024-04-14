Floyd Schmoe Peace Scholarship now accepting scholarship applications
Sunday, April 14, 2024
|Floyd Schmoe with Travis Jo Cufley, the first recipient of the scholarship, in 1998 in the Seattle Peace Park, which he created from a weedy patch at the north end of Lake Union.
Photo by Karol Milner.
The Floyd Schmoe Peace Scholarship was established in 1997 and is available to all high school seniors in the Seattle Public Schools, Shoreline Public Schools, and Northshore School District with post-high school education plans. Please see www.peacescholarship.org.
The scholarship is one of the first of its kind in recognizing an outstanding student dedicated to humanitarian causes. This person could have worked in food banks, tutored homeless children, or any other work for the betterment of our world.
This award will be presented to someone who reminds us that true leadership is more than being the loudest of the group or the ability to control others. Leadership is work and concern for others.
The Floyd Schmoe Peace Scholarship has given awards to 29 deserving students and $41,000 has been dispersed to recipients over a 26 year period.
In 2024, one or more $2,500 scholarships will be awarded to deserving applicants.
Applications must be received or postmarked by May 1, 2024.
