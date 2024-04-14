Shoreline city council to discuss goals and transportation plan
Sunday, April 14, 2024
|Back row from left: Councilmembers John Ramsdell, Betsy Robertson, Annette Ademasu, Eben Pobee, Keith Scully Front row from left: Mayor Chris Roberts, Deputy Mayor Laura Mork
By Oliver Moffat
On Monday, April 15, 2024 at 7pm the Shoreline city council will be discussing the City Council Goals and Work Plan and holding a Public Hearing and Discussion of the Transportation Improvement Plan. The public can attend in person at Shoreline City Hall or virtually online. Details on attending and providing public comment are available on the city’s website.
|A map from the 2025-2030 Transportation Improvement Plan shows
funded and unfunded projects across the city.
What’s new in the city’s Transportation Improvement Plan?
The city’s transportation improvement plan is updated every year and serves as a six-year roadmap for which transportation projects will be funded and which projects will not be funded.
Here’s a brief summary of what is new in this year’s transportation improvement plan compared to last year’s.
- The 145th corridor, I-5 interchange and 148th non-motorized bridge projects are now fully funded with $156,752,400 and construction planned through 2027.
- Five sidewalk projects funded by a voter-approved sales tax that had been planned for 2024 and 2025 have been bumped to later years.
- The 175th corridor project segment between I5 and city hall remains partially funded with a total estimated price tag of more than $88M.
|A map from the city’s Transportation Impact Fee Rate Study shows
High Activity Areas to receive focused planning
What’s new in the city’s Goals and Work Plan?
Each year the council sets goals to direct the work the city does. Here are some highlights from this year’s goals that are new compared to last year’s goals.
- The city says they will amend the tree code to “streamline administration and improve outcomes”.
- The city will conduct focused planning on its high activity areas and neighborhood commercial centers and corridors.
- In 2025, the city plans to build sidewalks along 8th Ave NW from Richmond Beach Road to Sunset Park and along 19th Ave NE between 196th and 205th streets in the Ballinger neighborhood.
- The city plans to design and consider construction of new parks including Westminster Park, Rotary, West Echo Lake, 192nd/Hemlock, Edwin Pratt, South Ronald Bog and South Twin Ponds.
- A new action was added to develop a city asset management program.
- New parking enforcement is planned across the city.
- The city plans to develop an “equity needs map” for analysis and to inform decision making.
- The city will implement the recently approved Human Services Strategic Plan.
- And new this year is a goal to enhance the city’s emergency management plans.
0 comments:
Post a Comment