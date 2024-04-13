Earth Day trail work in Hillwood April 20, 2024 - bring cardboard

Saturday, April 13, 2024

Help with the ongoing trail maintenance at Greenwood Ave N and 200th in Hillwood

Volunteers have worked for the past two years to reclaim the footpath connecting Greenwood Ave N and N 200th Street from overgrown blackberries, install artwork and a bench, and plant native plants to stabilize the hillside.

Please join us from 10am-12pm on Saturday April 20, 2024 in honor of Earth Day, to begin work on a new section of the hillside. We look forward to planting additional plants in this area later this year!

Questions? Contact Rachel at rachelmiller811@gmail.com


