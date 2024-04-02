Work Parties begin at Ching Community Gardens
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
|Ching front yard. Photo courtesy Diggin' Shoreline
Diggin’ Shoreline is thrilled to be part of the leadership on the development / restoration of this amazing garden in Shoreline. Diggin’s role in the project for the coming months is coordinating volunteers and volunteer work parties.
We are honored to be part of the amazing team of community leaders, and GROW Northwest, which is the fiscal sponsor for the project.
For background and history of this project please check out this article that was published in Shoreline Area News.
Work parties are scheduled weekly on Saturdays from 9am – 11am through May. Sign up HERE
The initial work parties will mostly involve cutting back blackberries canes and removing debris.
Work Parties for the garden will be held onsite at 16034 Greenwood Avenue N. At this time work parties are limited to ADULTS and HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS needing community service credit.
You must be able to walk on unlevel ground, use pruning tools, and haul weeds and brush to a container bin. Long sleeves, leather gloves, and sturdy work shoes are required.
Parking space is tight, so parties are limited to 8 people outside of the leadership team. Carpooling is encouraged. There are no bathrooms on site.
As the garden work progresses, there will be other opportunities for families to engage. At no time should volunteers access the site on their own without the pre-arranged permission of Diggin' Shoreline or Grow NW.
If you want to be involved in this project in additional ways, visit the Digginshoreline.org website and click on the Ching Garden Project page.
If you wish to donate you may do so here!
