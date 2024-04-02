SR 520 floating bridge lit with colors of Maryland flag after Baltimore bridge disaster

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

520 bridge tribute to Maryland. Photo courtesy WSDOT

Monday, April 1, 2024, the SR 520 floating bridge over Lake Washington was lit red, yellow, and white - the colors of Maryland's flag. 

Our thoughts are with those injured, deceased and still missing along with the brave first responders and our colleagues at the Maryland DOT following Tuesday's bridge tragedy in Baltimore.

--WSDOT


