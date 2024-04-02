Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts met President Biden during National League of Cities conference

Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts with President Joe Biden

On a recent trip to Washington D.C. for the National League of Cities conference, Shoreline Mayor Chris Roberts had an opportunity to meet President Joe Biden and express Shoreline’s appreciation for the federal government’s partnership in making key infrastructure investments in our community. 

Roberts thanked Biden for $20 million in transportation funding

Recently, the City received a $20 million federal RAISE grant, which will help fund transportation improvements west of I-5, including an off-corridor bike network, a bicycle/pedestrian bridge across I-5 at 148th (which will directly connect to the light rail station), and better sidewalks and roadway along 145th St. itself.

Photos courtesy of THE WHITE HOUSE.


